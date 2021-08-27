Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.09

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.09 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 44.09 ($0.58). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 44.23 ($0.58), with a volume of 55,614,058 shares.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 51.33 ($0.67).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 181,904 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

