LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCD. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 55.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 130,110 shares in the last quarter.

SCD stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

