Lobstex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,415,203 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.