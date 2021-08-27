Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $361.62 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

