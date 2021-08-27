Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $361.62 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

