Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75,657 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 614.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,323. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.03. The company has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.