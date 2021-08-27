Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.90. 3,127,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,323. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

