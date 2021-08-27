LSV Asset Management Acquires 109,693 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,845,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,693 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.15% of Harley-Davidson worth $222,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 53.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

HOG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 1,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,032. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

