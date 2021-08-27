LSV Asset Management Acquires 15,900 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,054,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.51% of MDU Resources Group worth $221,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after buying an additional 872,538 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 375,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,406,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.25. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

