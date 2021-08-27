LSV Asset Management Acquires 193,040 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.39% of Nexstar Media Group worth $150,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after buying an additional 322,469 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after buying an additional 124,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,993,000 after buying an additional 94,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 645,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,632,000 after buying an additional 59,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.63. 1,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,873. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

