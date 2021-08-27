LSV Asset Management Acquires 418,096 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 418,096 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.44% of Amkor Technology worth $140,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 68.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,460,000 after buying an additional 4,938,324 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $15,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 47.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after buying an additional 587,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after buying an additional 573,226 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $8,839,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,312. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 1,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.