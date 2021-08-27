LSV Asset Management Acquires 873,057 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.46% of L3Harris Technologies worth $204,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.98. 2,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.06. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

