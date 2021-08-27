LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 211,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.81% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $124,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

