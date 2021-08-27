LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,091,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,551 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.60% of Penske Automotive Group worth $157,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.91. 4,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

