LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,374,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316,728 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.52% of Marathon Petroleum worth $203,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 84,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,730. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.