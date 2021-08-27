LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,531,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.05% of Valvoline worth $179,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,399. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

