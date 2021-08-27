LSV Asset Management Has $129.72 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.17% of CNO Financial Group worth $129,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

