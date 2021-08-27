LSV Asset Management Has $145.37 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.61% of International Paper worth $145,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $59.51. 11,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57. International Paper has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

