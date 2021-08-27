LSV Asset Management Has $155.30 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.25% of Annaly Capital Management worth $155,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $318,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 451.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 84,150 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

NLY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 72,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,466,267. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.