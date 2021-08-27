LSV Asset Management Has $155.98 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.97% of Quest Diagnostics worth $155,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $153.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

