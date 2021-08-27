LSV Asset Management Has $165.61 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.19% of Altria Group worth $165,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

MO traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $49.36. 63,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,340,901. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.