LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.69% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $137,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

