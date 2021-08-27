LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.58% of Kohl’s worth $135,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.75. 21,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,713. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

