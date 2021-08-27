LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,311,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.76% of TEGNA worth $155,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TEGNA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,568,000 after purchasing an additional 195,310 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 312,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,797,000 after purchasing an additional 225,754 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,484. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

