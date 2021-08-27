LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.17% of KeyCorp worth $235,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KeyCorp by 184.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in KeyCorp by 248.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.