LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.93% of United Airlines worth $156,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after buying an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $28,889,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 185.4% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 636,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 446,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 120,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019,046. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($9.31) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

