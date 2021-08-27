LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,156,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,759 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.54% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $219,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. 25,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.92. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Truist reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

