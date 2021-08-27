LSV Asset Management Purchases 1,520,016 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520,016 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.00% of First American Financial worth $137,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,922,000 after acquiring an additional 110,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,759,000 after acquiring an additional 112,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 185,655 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,355,000 after acquiring an additional 133,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

FAF traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,980. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

