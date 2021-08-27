LSV Asset Management Purchases 2,020,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.71% of Vistra worth $242,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,229,000 after acquiring an additional 673,297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,165,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VST stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.52. 9,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,499. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

