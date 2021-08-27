LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 146,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.04% of National Fuel Gas worth $144,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.94. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,227. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

