LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 217,454 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.03% of NCR worth $180,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,038,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after buying an additional 952,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,325,000 after buying an additional 533,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,826. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.