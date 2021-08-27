LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.66% of Owens Corning worth $167,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $63.03 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

