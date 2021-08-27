LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,221,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.82% of Silgan worth $175,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Silgan stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,527. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

