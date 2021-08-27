LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,792,640 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.52% of VEREIT worth $160,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in VEREIT in the second quarter valued at about $2,877,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

VEREIT stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. 6,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

