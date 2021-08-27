LSV Asset Management Sells 15,564 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.22% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $132,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042 in the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $671.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $674.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.