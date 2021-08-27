LSV Asset Management Sells 188,600 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,853,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.04% of Ally Financial worth $192,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 101,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 76,631 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 928,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,666,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

ALLY traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. 15,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.