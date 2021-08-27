LSV Asset Management Sells 207,242 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207,242 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.74% of WestRock worth $246,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth about $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 60.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,816,000 after purchasing an additional 636,511 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

