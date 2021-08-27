LSV Asset Management Sells 24,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,075,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.70% of BorgWarner worth $197,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after acquiring an additional 208,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in BorgWarner by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 81,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. 762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

