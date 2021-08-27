LSV Asset Management Sells 41,570 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,570 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.68% of Everest Re Group worth $211,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Everest Re Group by 129.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 161,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 55.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.37. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,037. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

