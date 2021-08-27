LSV Asset Management Sells 50,800 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,138,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 5.16% of AMC Networks worth $142,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter worth $218,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,616. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

