LSV Asset Management Sells 557,961 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 557,961 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.24% of Biogen worth $124,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.71. 5,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.64. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

