LSV Asset Management Sells 66,700 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,007,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.13% of Greif worth $121,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $4,678,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $1,288,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEF shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:GEF traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $62.85. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

