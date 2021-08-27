LSV Asset Management Sells 84,310 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,310 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.93% of Cardinal Health worth $154,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,495. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

