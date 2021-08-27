LSV Asset Management Sells 92,200 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.71% of Radian Group worth $157,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Radian Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,313,000 after acquiring an additional 447,314 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Radian Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 929,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RDN traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.