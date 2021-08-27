Lua Swap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0626 on Top Exchanges

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00763995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00099975 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

