LuaSwap Reaches Market Cap of $7.57 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $151,083.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 216,862,805 coins and its circulating supply is 109,115,556 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

