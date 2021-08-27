Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $7.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.96. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.07.

Shares of LULU opened at $404.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $415.34.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

