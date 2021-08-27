Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Acquires $52,300.50 in Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande purchased 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00.

LUMO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 37,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.68. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

