Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande Acquires 14,900 Shares

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $147,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande acquired 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $362,124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,115. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LUMO shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

