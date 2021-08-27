LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $69,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

